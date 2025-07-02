Gill Roars! Joins Legends with Historic Hundred

IMAGE: Shubman Gill celebrates after reaching his century. Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Shubman Gill walked out at Edgbaston with questions swirling around his captaincy — and answered them with his bat. On a day when India needed composure, clarity, and control, Gill delivered a sublime century to steady the ship and silence the noise.

This was Gill’s 7th career Test hundred, his second of the series, and his fourth on English soil — underlining his growing stature in the red-ball format.

After a sublime 147 in the first innings at Leeds, Gill followed it up with a masterclass in patience and precision in Birmingham. He brought up his hundred off 199 balls, a knock laced with 11 crisp boundaries, even as wickets tumbled at the other end.

His celebration spoke volumes: a roar of relief, helmet aloft, a kiss to the bat, and a customary bow to the crowd.

The moment came in the 75th over when Gill, on 98, struck a boundary off Josh Tongue to reach the milestone. At the other end stood Ravindra Jadeja, offering crucial support as India navigated a tricky middle phase after losing both Yashasvi Jaiswal and Nitish Reddy in quick succession.

A Historic Feat

With this knock, Shubman Gill becomes only the third Indian captain to score centuries in consecutive Tests against England, joining legends Vijay Hazare (Delhi and Brabourne, 1951–52) and Mohammad Azharuddin (Lord’s and Old Trafford, 1990).

He also joins an elite club of Indian captains to score hundreds in each of their first two Tests at the helm — a list that includes Virat Kohli, Sunil Gavaskar, Vijay Hazare, and now Shubman Gill.

A Response to Criticism

The innings comes in the wake of criticism over Gill’s captaincy in the first Test at Leeds, where India allowed England to chase a record 371 despite dominating for four days. Former head coach Ravi Shastri urged Gill to be “more proactive,” calling on India to show character in bouncing back from a stinging defeat.

“The most important thing for India is to throw the counter punch almost immediately,” Shastri said on The ICC Review. “It will need a lot of character to bounce back in the series.”

Gill’s hundred is just that — a counterpunch, a message, and a moment.

As Day 1 drew to a close, Gill remained unbeaten on 114*, anchoring India to a solid position at stumps.