Rediff.com  » Cricket » PIX: Kohli sharpens batting skills at India practice

PIX: Kohli sharpens batting skills at India practice

Source: PTI
February 14, 2022 22:17 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli during a training session ahead of the first T20 cricket match against West Indies, at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. Photograph: Swapan Mahapatra/PTI

Battling a prolonged lean patch, former India captain Virat Kohli batted at the nets and also took throw-downs during India's first practice session ahead of Twenty20 series against the West Indies in Kolkata.

 

Virat Kohli

Kohli was first to enter the nets to take throwdowns from the Indian support staff as he batted from both the ends before going for the drill.

Later he had a lengthy net session, spanning more than 45 minutes.

India skipper Rohit Sharma along with coach Rahul Dravid were also seen in a long discussion with curator Sujan Mukherjee.

Virat Kohli

In the white-ball format, the Indian ace last scored a century against the West Indies in August 2019, in Port of Spain ODI and since then, he has had 10 50-plus scores but failed to convert them into a ton.

Across formats, he's yet to score an International century in more than two years and his last century came against Bangladesh in India's first pink ball Day/Night Test at Eden Gardens in November 2019.

West Indies tour of India

West Indies tour of India

