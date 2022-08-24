News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Laxman named India's interim coach

Laxman named India's interim coach

August 24, 2022 19:57 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'V V S Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare'

IMAGE: 'V V S Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare'. Photograph: BCCI

V V S Laxman will take over as India's interim coach for the Asia Cup after head coach Rahul Dravid tested positive for COVID-19, the country's cricket board (BCCI) said on Wednesday.

Laxman, who is also the head of cricket at the National Cricket Academy, had led the second-string side that beat Zimbabwe in a three-match one-day international series this month.

Dravid tested positive on Tuesday before the team's departure to the United Arab Emirates and will join them once he tests negative and is cleared by the BCCI medical team.

 

"Laxman... will oversee the team's preparation in the absence of Rahul Dravid, who tested positive for COVID-19 before the team's departure to the UAE," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a statement.

"Laxman has linked up with the squad in Dubai along with vice-captain KL Rahul, Deepak Hooda and Avesh Khan, who travelled from Harare."

India will begin their Asia Cup defence with Sunday's clash with arch-rivals Pakistan in the six-team Twenty20 tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2022 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
'He gets a 50 in the very first game'
'He gets a 50 in the very first game'
What's Ishan Kishan Doing On All Fours?
What's Ishan Kishan Doing On All Fours?
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
Kvitova gets engaged to coach in 'special place'
Brother alleges Sonali Phogat was killed by her aides
Brother alleges Sonali Phogat was killed by her aides
Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict on Sep 12
Varanasi court to deliver Gyanvapi verdict on Sep 12
Ex-ISRO scientists find fault in Nambi's 'Rocketry'
Ex-ISRO scientists find fault in Nambi's 'Rocketry'
When Amma Met Modi
When Amma Met Modi

ASIA CUP 2022

ASIA CUP 2022

More like this

'Don't want to put this phase behind me...'

'Don't want to put this phase behind me...'

Watson expects Kohli to regain spark in Asia Cup

Watson expects Kohli to regain spark in Asia Cup

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances