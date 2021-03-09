News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Langer angry as Australia miss out on WTC final due to over rate

Langer angry as Australia miss out on WTC final due to over rate

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 09, 2021 10:52 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'I mentioned it to the players afterwards that two overs down could cost us the World Test Championship.'

Justin Langer

IMAGE: Head coach Justin Langer slammed the Australian team after missing out on the World Test Championship final because of slow over rate during the second Test against India in Melbourne in December. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Australia head coach Justin Langer on Tuesday said his team were "really slack" in not maintain their over-rate in the Melbourne Test against India which eventually cost them a place in the World Test Championship final.

 

Australia were fined four WTC points for being two overs behind in the second Test of the four-match series.

India recently beat England 3-1 in a home Test series to set up a WTC final clash with New Zealand in June and Australia could have qualified in place of the Kiwis if not for that slow over-rate penalty.

"This might be the silliest thing I've ever said, but our manager Gavin Dovey ... he'd been away, he'd gone home for Christmas to be with his family," Langer told SEN.

"It wasn't until after the game that we realised our over rate was down. Now, that's really slack on our behalf."

In the WTC standing, New Zealand finished 0.3 per cent ahead of Australia, who had decided not to travel to South Africa for a Test series due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"I remember we were in the team room afterwards and I spoke to Painey (skipper Tim Paine) and Dene Hills, our analyst, about it. I was a bit grumpy about it and I thought 'imagine if this cost us the World Test Championship'," Langer said.

"And I mentioned it to the players afterwards that two overs down could cost us the World Test Championship. And so, we have to get better at that and make sure it doesn't happen in Sydney and Brisbane.

"It's very disappointing, but the lesson is the things that we can control, we have to control. And we can't relax for a second in Test cricket."

With India hosting the T20 World Cup later this year, Langer said IPl-bound Australian players' performances in the T20 league will be taken into consideration when they sit to select the team for the ICC event.

"There's no better showcase for some of our players. They're playing in the same conditions (as the World Cup). We'll watch that really closely and see who performs well," Langer said.

"It's a great opportunity for a lot of players. They get to play a lot of cricket under pressure, that can only benefit them individually and us collectively."

The IPL will run from April 9 to May 30 across six venues in India.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Ganguly keeps it open-ended on joining politics
Ganguly keeps it open-ended on joining politics
India-New Zealand WTC final in Southampton not Lord's
India-New Zealand WTC final in Southampton not Lord's
Check out IPL-14 schedule
Check out IPL-14 schedule
BJP leader's aide arrested in Kolkata cocaine case
BJP leader's aide arrested in Kolkata cocaine case
India's Covid tally climbs to 1,12,44,786
India's Covid tally climbs to 1,12,44,786
Say hello to the WOMEN in GOLD!
Say hello to the WOMEN in GOLD!
Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows?
Why have Liverpool gone from monsters to minnows?

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Bumrah set to marry Sanjana Ganesan in Goa?

Australia to reschedule SA tour 'as soon as possible'

Australia to reschedule SA tour 'as soon as possible'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use