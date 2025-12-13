HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Home  » Cricket » 'Lack of role clarity hurting India in run chases in T20 cricket'

Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 13, 2025 12:25 IST

'Asking players to prepare for multiple roles in the same game makes run-scoring more complicated, and that's where India are missing a trick.'

Axar Patel

IMAGE: Axar Patel's cautious run-a-ball 21 failed to ease the pressure, forcing a shift in approach as wickets fell around him and slowing the chase further in the second T20I against South Africa. Photograph: ANI Photo

Former India batter Robin Uthappa has flagged a lack of role clarity in India's batting approach during a big chase, saying excessive flexibility early in the innings complicated things for the hosts.

India suffered a 51-run loss in the second T20I against South Africa after folding for 162 in 19.1 overs while chasing a target of 214 at Mullanpur on Thursday.

Uthappa said the issue was not the loss of early wickets but the strategy adopted after Shubman Gill's dismissal, particularly with a deep batting line-up at India's disposal.

"When Shubman Gill got out, Axar Patel walked in with plenty of batting still to come. At that stage, he had to play the role of a pinch-hitter -- someone you are willing to risk early to get quick runs and take pressure off Abhishek Sharma,” Uthappa said on JioHotstar.

Instead, Uthappa felt Axar's cautious run-a-ball 21 failed to ease the pressure, forcing a shift in approach as wickets fell around him and slowing the chase further.

 

"At the international level, batters need clear roles and a clear idea of how they are going to construct an innings," he said. 

"Flexibility with match-ups after the first six to eight overs is fine, but you still need a solid foundation before you can chase a big score -- you can't build a skyscraper without a base. 

"Asking players to prepare for multiple roles in the same game makes run-scoring more complicated, and that's where India are missing a trick. I don't agree with being overly flexible so early in the innings beyond the openers," said the key member of the 2007 T20 World Cup winning side.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
