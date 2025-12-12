HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gill, SKY's Batting Woes Deepen!

By REDIFF CRICKET
December 12, 2025 09:30 IST

Suryakumar Yadav

Photographs: ANI Photo

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill once again flopped with the bat as India suffered a 51 run thrashing in the second T20 International against South Africa in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11, 2025.

Gill perished for a first ball duck when he was caught at first slip off Lungi Ngidi in the first over of the match after India were set a huge target of 214 for victory. He was dismissed for four in the first T20I in Cuttack.

Suryakumar managed just five before he was caught behind off Marco Jansen in the fourth over as India were bundled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

Shubman Gill

Gill, who was named T20 vice-captain, was controversially brought in to replace Sanju Samson despite the Kerala batter's good run with the bat in T20Is but he has failed to justify the backing from the selectors.

Shubman Gill in T20 Internationals since 2024

YearMatchRunsHighest ScoreAverageStrike Rate100s50s
2024 8 266 66 38.00 133.00 0 2
2025 14 263 47 23.90 142.93 0 0

In 14 T20Is played in 2025, the 26 year old has managed just 263 runs in 14 matches at a strike rate of 142.93 without a single half-century.

In 2024, he had scored 266 runs in eight matches at a strike rate of 133 with two fifties.

With not many games to be played before the T20 World Cup, Gill will have to get back among the runs to keep himself in the fray.

Suryakumar's record with the bat this year isn't encouraging either! In 19 matches played so far this year, the skipper has managed just 201 runs in 19 matches at a strike rate of 126.41 without a single fifty.

Suryakumar Yadav in T20 Internationals since 2024

YearMatchRunsHighest ScoreAverageSTRIKE RATE100s50s
2024 18 429 75 26.81 151.59 0 4
2025 19 201 47 not out 14.35 126.41 0 0

One of the world's leading batters in T20 cricket, Suryakumar has found the going tough as he has tallied just 62 runs in his last five innings.

 
REDIFF CRICKET
PIX: De Kock powers South Africa to easy win over India
Captain Surya Takes Onus After India Collapse in Mullanpur
How SA handed India their biggest loss at home in T20Is
8 Years On... Virushka's Lovely Love Story
'Always Right?' Afridi Mocks Gambhir
