Gill, SKY's Batting Woes Deepen!

Photographs: ANI Photo

India Captain Suryakumar Yadav and his deputy Shubman Gill once again flopped with the bat as India suffered a 51 run thrashing in the second T20 International against South Africa in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh, on Thursday, December 11, 2025.



Gill perished for a first ball duck when he was caught at first slip off Lungi Ngidi in the first over of the match after India were set a huge target of 214 for victory. He was dismissed for four in the first T20I in Cuttack.



Suryakumar managed just five before he was caught behind off Marco Jansen in the fourth over as India were bundled out for 162 in 19.1 overs.

Gill, who was named T20 vice-captain, was controversially brought in to replace Sanju Samson despite the Kerala batter's good run with the bat in T20Is but he has failed to justify the backing from the selectors.

Shubman Gill in T20 Internationals since 2024