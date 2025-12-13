HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!

Gambhir-Hardik's Intense Chat Sparks Buzz!

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read
December 13, 2025 12:05 IST

x

Gautam Gambhir

IMAGE: India head coach Gautam Gambhir watches Hardik Pandya in the nets. Photograph: ANI Photo

A heated conversation between India head coach Gautam Gambhir and star all-rounder Hardik Pandya after the 51-run defeat against South Africa in the second T20 International in Mullanpur, New Chandigarh on Thursday has become the big talking point on social media.

A video showing Gambhir and Hardik engaged in an animated chat after the defeat has gone viral. There is no audio in the clip but the body language of the two suggests that they could be discussing intensely over something.

Gautam Gambhir

Hardik copped a lot of flak for his slow knock of 20 runs from 23 balls as he failed to find the boundaries with India chasing a huge 214 for victory.

Gambhir was also criticised for India's move to promote Axar Patel to No 3, who made 21 from as many balls as India struggled for momentum in the middle overs.

 

The five-match series is level at 1-1 after India won the first T20I by 101 runs. The third match will be played in Dharamsala on Sunday, December 14.

REDIFF CRICKET
South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

