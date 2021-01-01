News
Labuschagne on how Australia can foil India's plans

January 01, 2021 09:22 IST
Marnus Labuschagne

IMAGE: Yet to score a half-century a year after dominating Pakistan and New Zealand on home pitches, Marnus Labuschagne paid credit to India's bowlers but said Australia has to rise to the challenge. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

Australia's batsmen must balance aggression with discipline to combat India in the third Test in Sydney after being pinned down by their bowlers in the first two matches, number three Marnus Labuschagne said.

 

Australia have not surpassed 200 in either Test so far, struggling to break the shackles of a well-drilled Indian attack which has targeted the stumps and cut off cheap runs with heavy leg-side fields.

While much of the focus has been on Steve Smith's struggles and his failure to reach double-figures in the series, top order batsman Labuschagne has also had to battle for runs.

Yet to score a half-century a year after dominating Pakistan and New Zealand on home pitches, Labuschagne paid credit to India's bowlers but said Australia has to rise to the challenge.

"They've been very disciplined in their bowling and in their plans, with both spin and pace, I think they've really held that straight line," said Labuschagne, who was dismissed for 48 and 28 in the second Test in Melbourne.

"They've made us face a lot of balls for ... a strike rate of about two runs an over.

"We need to be very disciplined. And we also need to come up with ways to put them under pressure.

"For us, it's just making sure we keep finding ways to score ... It doesn't have to be pretty, but we just got to keep grinding and keep fighting away and if we do get in, we've got to make sure we get those big scores."

After Australia won the opener in Adelaide, India's eight-wicket win in Melbourne has left the four-match series poised at 1-1. The Sydney Test starts on January 7.

With opener Joe Burns dropped after twin failures with the bat in Melbourne, David Warner has returned to the squad and is racing to recover from a groin strain.

Although close with Queensland team mate Burns, Labuschagne said Warner's presence would give Australia a real boost.

"Someone with over 7,000 test runs and averaging near-on 50, he's a superb player," said Labuschagne.

"I think he's in that top calibre of player ... Just his energy that he will bring around the group and his energy in the field will be terrific."

Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
'Kohli, Smith are best; humbling to overtake them'
ICC Test ranking: Rahane rises to 6th; Ashwin 7th
Australia prepared to risk Warner in Sydney Test
PIX: Rohit has just got the engine started

Shardul likely to play in Sydney Test, Umesh out of series

