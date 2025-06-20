HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Labuschagne dropped as Australia ring in changes

Labuschagne dropped as Australia ring in changes

2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 20, 2025 09:26 IST

x

Marnus Labuschangne

IMAGE: Marnua Labuschagne’s Test return hinges on rediscovering 2023 form. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia have dropped Marnus Labuschagne for next week's first Test against West Indies in Barbados with Sam Konstas and Josh Inglis coming into the batting line-up for the erstwhile opener and Steve Smith, who is injured.

Labuschagne opened the batting in the World Test Championship final, contributing scores of 17 and 22 to Australia's cause as the defending champions lost to South Africa by five wickets.

 

Smith dislocated his finger while fielding at Lord's, leaving a vacancy at the top of the batting order for the first match in the three-Test series in the Caribbean.

"Steve needs more time for the wound to heal so we'll give him another week's rest and assess his functionality after that," head selector George Bailey said in a Cricket Australia statement.

"We have made the decision to give Josh and Sam the opportunity to replace Steve and Marnus. We are excited to see them get the chance to further their fledgling Test careers."

Both Konstas and Inglis have played two Tests, the former opening the batting against India in Melbourne and Sydney last season and the latter batting in the middle order in Sri Lanka earlier this year.

Bailey said Labuschagne's Test career could be revived if he could rediscover the form that took him to the top of the world batting rankings in 2023.

"Marnus at his best can be a really important member of this team. He understands his output hasn't been at the level we, or he, expects," he said.

"We will continue working with him on the areas of his game we feel he needs to rediscover. We continue to value his skill and expect him to work through the challenge positively."

The batting order for the first Test, which starts next Wednesday, will be determined closer to the game, Cricket Australia said.

Australia also face West Indies in Tests in Grenada and Jamaica on the tour.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2025 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

When Bumrah Slammed Broad For 29 Runs
When Bumrah Slammed Broad For 29 Runs
'No Virat, No Rohit, But England Won't Have It Easy'
'No Virat, No Rohit, But England Won't Have It Easy'
'Bumrah holds key to India's fortunes in England'
'Bumrah holds key to India's fortunes in England'
How Sachin Kept His Promise To Pataudis...
How Sachin Kept His Promise To Pataudis...
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled
Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Unveiled

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The World's 10 Most Liveable Cities

webstory image 2

The Warm Water Detox: Is A Glass A Day Good For You?

webstory image 3

7 Draupadi Temples Of South India

VIDEOS

Israel strikes Iran's Arak heavy water reactor0:27

Israel strikes Iran's Arak heavy water reactor

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black1:10

Hot! Rasha sizzles in black

Farooq Abdullah lauds Modi, Jaishankar for evacuating Indian students from Iran3:01

Farooq Abdullah lauds Modi, Jaishankar for evacuating...

India's Tour Of England 2025

India's Tour Of England 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD