Bumrah Avenges Rauf's 'Plane Crash' Taunt

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrated the dismissal, gave a ‘befitting reply’ to Haris Rauf's earlier antic. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai saw Jasprit Bumrah settle a controversial score. Delivering a pitch-perfect yorker to dismiss Haris Rauf, the India pacer followed up by mirroring Rauf's infamous ‘aeroplane crashing’ gesture.

Bumrah's on-field reply, delivered after shattering Rauf’s off stump in the 18th over, was an unexpected highlight of the final.

The Indian pacer, smiling as he celebrated the dismissal, gave a ‘befitting reply’ to Rauf's earlier antics, ensuring that the intense political tension surrounding the two teams’ games was reflected in the final contest.

While fielding near the boundary, Rauf had repeatedly taunted Indian fans by making the plane crash motion, an apparent and provocative allusion to the military conflict between the two nations earlier in the year.

The incident from the Super Fours match had already stirred controversy, leading the BCCI to lodge an official complaint with the ICC, accusing Rauf of hurting the sentiments of the Indian people. The governing body responded by slapping the Pakistan pacer with a 30 per cent fine of his match fee.