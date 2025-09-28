HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Bumrah Avenges Rauf's 'Plane Crash' Taunt

Bumrah Avenges Rauf's 'Plane Crash' Taunt

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 28, 2025 23:03 IST

x

Jasprit Bumrah

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrated the dismissal, gave a ‘befitting reply’ to Haris Rauf's earlier antic. Photograph: ANI Photo

The high-stakes Asia Cup 2025 Final in Dubai saw Jasprit Bumrah settle a controversial score. Delivering a pitch-perfect yorker to dismiss Haris Rauf, the India pacer followed up by mirroring Rauf's infamous ‘aeroplane crashing’ gesture.

Bumrah's on-field reply, delivered after shattering Rauf’s off stump in the 18th over, was an unexpected highlight of the final.

The Indian pacer, smiling as he celebrated the dismissal, gave a ‘befitting reply’ to Rauf's earlier antics, ensuring that the intense political tension surrounding the two teams’ games was reflected in the final contest.

While fielding near the boundary, Rauf had repeatedly taunted Indian fans by making the plane crash motion, an apparent and provocative allusion to the military conflict between the two nations earlier in the year.

The incident from the Super Fours match had already stirred controversy, leading the BCCI to lodge an official complaint with the ICC, accusing Rauf of hurting the sentiments of the Indian people. The governing body responded by slapping the Pakistan pacer with a 30 per cent fine of his match fee.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

 

REDIFF CRICKET
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Toss drama! Two presenters used for the first time ever
Toss drama! Two presenters used for the first time ever
The Last Time Hardik Missed the Final...
The Last Time Hardik Missed the Final...
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai
PIX: Carnival vibes as Indo-Pak fans light up Dubai
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'
'I Wish Asia Cup Ends Without Hatred'
Why BCCI officials will miss Asia Cup final...
Why BCCI officials will miss Asia Cup final...

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Rare Melodies of Lata Mangeshkar

webstory image 2

15 Soul-Cheering Comfort Foods

webstory image 3

Dev Anand's 10 Finest Films

VIDEOS

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede & reached his home in Chennai1:22

Moment When Vijay left Trichy after deadly stampede &...

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur stampede victims2:52

Udhaynidhi Stalin arrives at Trichy to meet Karur...

'Horrific accident': CM Stalin breaks silence after Karur Stampede at TVK rally7:32

'Horrific accident': CM Stalin breaks silence after Karur...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV