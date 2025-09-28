HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
The Last Time Hardik Missed the Final...

By REDIFF CRICKET
September 28, 2025 20:29 IST

Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya's fitness had been a concern since India's dramatic Super Over win against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round. Photograph: ANI Photo

India suffered a major pre-match blow in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan as star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was ruled out of the title-deciding clash in Dubai due to a niggle.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav won the toss and opted to bowl, confirming that Rinku Singh would replace the crucial all-rounder in the playing XI.

Pandya's fitness had been a concern since India's dramatic Super Over win against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours round, where he bowled only one over. Bowling coach Morne Morkel had indicated the issue was related to cramps, noting, 'Hardik, we will assess tonight and tomorrow morning and make a call.' Ultimately, the team management chose not to risk him, forcing a late, high-stakes change.

This absence draws an immediate and uncomfortable parallel for Indian fans- the last time Hardik Pandya missed the final of a major tournament was the 2023 ICC World Cup Final, which India ultimately lost to Australia. His unavailability will undoubtedly cast a nervous shadow over India's chances in the Asia Cup final.

