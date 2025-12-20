Kuldeep Meets Messi, Swaps Bat for Signed Jersey

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav meets Lionel Messi during his India visit. Photograph: Kuldeep Yadav/Instagram

Indian spin wizard Kuldeep Yadav opens up about meeting Argentina football icon Lionel Messi during the latter's visit to the national capital as a part of his 'GOAT India Tour 2025'.

Yadav received an autographed jersey from the Argentine football icon. Yadav also gifted Messi a cricket bat.

Kuldeep is a well-known football fan with a vocal preference for FC Barcelona, a club that Messi represented for years before his stints with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and currently Inter Miami.

In an X post, Yadav wrote, "Hay un lenguaje que compartimos, se llama «Controlar el balon» (There's a language we share, it's called "Controlling the Ball") Idolo."

Messi, along with footballers Rodrigo De Paul and Luis Suarez, began his four-city GOAT Tour in Kolkata, then moved on to Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Delhi on December 15.