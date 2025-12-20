U-19 Final: Can Pakistan stop India's title march?

IMAGE: The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian colts have been a class apart, winning all their Group A matches to finish on top ahead of Pakistan. Photograph: BCCI/X

Eyeing a record-extending 12th title, a dominant India will look to underline their supremacy over arch-rivals Pakistan when they clash in the Under-19 Asia Cup final at the ICC Academy, in Dubai on Sunday.

The Ayush Mhatre-led Indian colts have been a class apart, winning all their Group A matches to finish on top ahead of Pakistan, who suffered their only group-stage defeat against India, a 90-run loss last Sunday.

India carried that momentum into the semifinals on Friday, brushing aside Sri Lanka by eight wickets. Pakistan, on the other hand, reached the final by knocking out defending champions Bangladesh.

India's march to the final has been built on an all-round effort, with batters and bowlers gelling together seamlessly to form a formidable unit.

With the bat, India have been nothing short of spectacular, posting two 400-plus totals.

The 50-over tournament has seen the rise of exciting young talents, such as 17-year-old wicketkeeper-batter Abhigyan Kundu.

If teenage prodigy Vaibhav Suryavanshi set the tone in the opener against UAE with a breathtaking 95-ball 171 as India piled up 433/6, Kundu etched his name into the record books against Malaysia.

The left-hander smashed an unbeaten 125-ball 209, becoming the first Indian to score a double century in Youth ODIs.

The duo will look for yet another good show against a disciplined Pakistan bowling attack.

Even when the top-order has faltered, India's middle-order has risen to the occasion.

Hyderabad's Aaron George has been the glue, registering three successive half-centuries, often batting through the critical middle overs while maintaining a strike rate of 100-plus.

He has been ably supported by Vihaan Malhotra, who offers a left-handed option and is fresh from a 61 not out against Sri Lanka.

Adding depth is all-rounder Kanishk Chouhan, who has reimagined the finisher's role with a strike rate of over 127, while making timely breakthroughs with the ball.

Chouhan has picked up six wickets in four matches, including a telling 3/33 against Pakistan in the group stage.

With the ball, India were led by pacer Deepesh Devendran, the joint-highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 11 scalps, alongside Pakistan's Abdul Subhan.

Deepesh has thrived by bowling probing lines at 130 kmph-plus with the new ball.

His standout spell of 5/22 against Malaysia showcased his threat, while against Pakistan he dismantled the top-order, removing three batters in successive overs, including tournament top-scorer Sameer Minhas.

Minhas, who struck an unbeaten 177 against Malaysia, comes into the final on the back of a half-century against Bangladesh and will be keen to make amends.

Pakistan's biggest strength lies in their pace-heavy bowling attack, with Subhan leading the charts and receiving solid support from left-arm pacer Mohammad Sayyam and Ali Raza.

In the spin department, left-armer Niqab Shafiq impressed with a two-wicket burst against India, while leg-spinner Ahmed Hussain adds variety as Pakistan attempt to nullify India's batting juggernaut.

Batting, however, remains an area of concern for the Farhan Yousaf-led side, which has struggled for consistency and will be desperate to halt their recent reversals against India at the biggest stage.

In September, India's senior team had swept Pakistan three times en route to lifting the Asia Cup (T20) title, a trend the junior side will hope to continue.

As in previous encounters, players from both teams are expected to adhere to the no-handshake policy.

Pakistan have been champions of the Asia Cup once in 2012 and since then they have been runners-up twice (2013-14 and 2017).

Teams (from):

India: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (vc), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh (wk), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan A. Patel, Naman Pushpak, D. Deepesh, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar Singh*, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George.

Pakistan: Farhan Yousaf (captain), Usman Khan (vice-captain), Abdul Subhan, Ahmed Hussain, Ali Hasan Baloch, Ali Raza, Daniyal Ali Khan, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Huzaifa Ahsan, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam, Mohammad Shayan (wk), Niqab Shafiq, Sameer Minhas and Mohammad Huzaifa.

Match starts: 10.30am IST