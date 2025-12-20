From SKY to Rinku: How India Built Their T20 WC Team

As India gear up for the T20 World Cup at home, the selectors have backed a squad built on impact, and versatility.

PTI takes a look at the profile the players entrusted with India's campaign at the global event, starting February 7 next year.



Suryakumar Yadav





IMAGE: Indian team would need its skipper to fire and bat at No. 3 where he carved a niche for himself as 'Mr 360 degree'. Photograph: BCCI/X

One of the finest to have played the shortest format, the Indian skipper is going into a global event in the worst form of his life. For past 14 months, Suryakumar didn't score a single fifty and his strike -rate has dropped below 125.

In the T20 World Cup, Indian team would need its skipper to fire and bat at No. 3 where he carved a niche for himself as 'Mr 360 degree'. As far as his captaincy is concerned, he has been on point and a winning percentage of 83 is a testimony to that. But then every captain wants to lead by example and SKY would like to do that in T20WC.

Abhishek Sharma

The man who has completely rewritten the template of T20 batting for the Gen Z, Abhishek's starts will be one of the determining factors in India taking control of the Powerplay.

In the purple patch of his career, the world's No. 1 T20 batter has set a different benchmark for openers across the globe with a strike-rate hovering around 200.

Tilak Varma

Tilak is the most important top-order batter after Abhishek Sharma, going into the T20 World Cup. The T20 format is a slam bang version but Tilak's batting is a fine blend of technique and innovation with innate ability to keep composure in a tense game.

Remember Asia Cup final against Pakistan and that final over six off Haris Rauf. He can bat at No. 3 or 4 depending on team's need and possibly in the best outfielder in the T20 set-up.

Hardik Pandya

If Indian cricket in the past nine years had a synonym for balance, it had to be Pandya. As and when he has been absent in T20s or ODIs, India have struggled to put up an ideal combination.

While comparisons with Kapil Dev can be a bit unfair considering latter's body of work but in shorter format, his clean and monstrous hits does remind one of Haryana Hurricane. His pace bowling allows team fielding an extra batter or bowler.

Shivam Dube

On flat Indian tracks or the ones that are slightly tacky in nature, Dube is an asset for this Indian team. He is the man you would want between overs 9 to 16 when mainly spinners are in operation as he can murder slow bowlers on sub-continental tracks.

His mastery while playing the leg-spinners is such that often Adam Zampa, Abrar Ahmed or Wanindu Hasaranga aren't asked to bowl by their captains when Dube is at the crease. His medium pace bowling has improved by leaps and bounds and slower tracks, he can slip in two overs.

Sanju Samson

India's designated wicketkeeper-batter may finally breathe easy following the omission of Shubman Gill, which opens up a spot in the batting order.

The Kerala star, India's leading run-getter in 2024 with 436 runs from 12 innings, had slipped down the pecking order after Gill's return as opener.

Team management had preferred Jitesh Sharma for his lower-order utility, limiting Samson's opportunities. Now, Samson will look to do what he does best -- score runs -- even if he is asked to play as a specialist batter, with the gloves potentially going to Ishan Kishan.

Ishan Kishan

The pocket dynamite from Jharkhand has scripted a strong comeback, earning a recall after more than two years by leading his state to their maiden Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy title.

Once a regular across formats, Kishan fell out of favour, lost his Central contract and faced questions over 'commitment'.

He responded on the field grinding through County cricket and domestic circuit. Kishan finished as the top-scorer in the SMAT, crowned his redemption arc with a century in the final, and forced his way back into the national reckoning.

Kuldeep Yadav





The wily chinaman remains India's X-factor in the spin department. The left-arm wrist-spinner was central to India's triumphant Asia Cup campaign in September, emerging as the leading wicket-taker with seven scalps at a striking average of 9.29.

On Indian surfaces, Kuldeep's guile -- especially his deceptive wrong 'uns could be decisive as India look to field a three-pronged spin attack.



Jasprit Bumrah

The ultimate match-winner with the ball on any surface, any conditions, Bumrah's outings will have a direct link with India's title defence.

Cutters, dippers, slower ball, bouncers, yorkers, Bumrah's arsenal has just about everything a pacer dreams for and can be as lethal in the limited space of four overs as he is in longer formats.

Axar Patel





Saddled with the additional responsibility of being the vice-captain of the side, Axar will have to make an impact with both ball and bat. While his left-arm spin is accurate, the left-handed batter has the mental and technical flexibility to bat anywhere in the order, making him an invaluable asset.

Arshdeep Singh

The left-arm pacer is the perfect foil for Bumrah. Arshdeep does not have the magic of his senior partner.

But a cool head and the ability to mix his deliveries and alter pace make him a huge threat for batters in the Power Play as well as in the death overs.

Varun Chakravarthy

The mystery in his craft is hard to explain. With no real change in action, the spinner can produce a variety of deliveries to trouble batters. It's quite hard to read him off his hands, and his inherent quickness makes him tough to play off the pitch too.

Along with his bottomless bag of tricks, Chakravarthy has now added a bit more steel to himself, making him an all the more difficult customer.



Harshit Rana

Now a regular across formats, the Indian seamer remains under scrutiny amid talk of preferential backing from head coach Gautam Gambhir.

Slotted as the reserve pacer behind Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh, Rana has once again been preferred over the more experienced Mohammed Siraj. His returns at the top level have been mixed.

In the Asia Cup, Rana played two matches and nearly let one slip against Sri Lanka in the Super Fours after conceding 55 runs before a tense final over -- 11 runs and a wicket -- pushed the game into a Super Over, where Arshdeep salvaged the result.

With a limited role expected, Rana's role will once again be under scrutiny.

Washington Sundar

The Tamil Nadu off-spinner, who batted at No. 3 in the opening Test against South Africa, offers another all-round option in a squad already packed with them.

In 24 T20I innings, he has scored one half-century and picked up 51 wickets at an average of 22.76, but recent opportunities have been limited. Washington featured in just four of the last 10 T20Is against Australia and South Africa and may once again find himself warming the bench.



Rinku Singh

Rinku Singh's rise from a modest background in Aligarh to India's T20 World Cup squad has been fuelled by fearless finishing and remarkable composure under pressure.

Rinku burst into the national reckoning through consistent IPL performances, where his ability to clear the ropes at will and close out tight chases stood out.

He has earned the trust of team management as a designated finisher, capable of absorbing pressure and accelerating at the death. It is his match-winning cameos in T20 cricket that have set him apart. At the World Cup, Rinku is expected to provide depth and late-innings firepower.