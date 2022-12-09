Kuldeep added to India's squad for 3rd ODI vs Bangladesh

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav bowled a match-winning spell of 4/18 in the third ODI against South Africa in Delhi in October but failed to get a single match during the white ball tour of New Zealand recently. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The injury-hit Indian team brought in left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav as they aim to salvage some pride in the third and final ODI against Bangladesh on Saturday.



India will be aiming to avoid the humiliation of a series whitewash against Bangladesh after they were outclassed in the first two games.

Kuldeep bowled a match-winning spell of 4/18 in the third ODI against South Africa in Delhi in October but failed to get a single match during the white ball tour of New Zealand recently. He was initially given a break for the Bangladesh ODIs but was part of the Test team.



In a big blow, captain Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the third ODI after he injured his thumb in the field during the second match. KL Rahul will take over the captaincy from Rohit, while Ishan Kishan could take over the opening role.



Rohit has already flown back to Mumbai to consult with specialists and is also a doubt for the upcoming two-Test series, starting on December 14.



"India Captain Rohit Sharma suffered a blow to his thumb in the second over while fielding in the 2nd ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he underwent scans at a local hospital in Dhaka. He has flown to Mumbai for specialist consultation and will miss the final ODI. A call on his availability for the upcoming Test series will be taken later," BCCI said in a media release on Friday.



The fast bowling duo of Kuldeep Sen and Deepak Chahar were also ruled out of the third ODI because of injuries.



"Fast bowler Kuldeep Sen complained of stiffness in his back after the first ODI. The BCCI Medical Team assessed him and he was advised rest from the 2nd ODI. Kuldeep has been diagnosed with a stress injury and is ruled out of the series. Fellow fast bowler Deepak Chahar sustained a left hamstring strain during the 2nd ODI and is also ruled out of the series. Both Kuldeep and Deepak will now report to NCA for further management of their injuries," BCCI added.



India's squad for 3rd ODI against Bangladesh: KL Rahul (captain, w/k), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar, Shreyas Iyer, Rahul Tripathi, Ishan Kishan (w/k), Shahbaz Ahmed, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Umran Malik, Kuldeep Yadav.