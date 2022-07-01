News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire for Royal London Cup

Krunal Pandya signs with County side Warwickshire for Royal London Cup

Source: PTI
July 01, 2022 15:29 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Krunal Pandya

Out-of-favour India all-rounder Krunal Pandya will play for leading English county Warwickshire in the Royal London Cup One Day championship from August 2-23, the county club confirmed.

Krunal, elder brother of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya, has played in 19 T20Is and five ODIs and in total has featured in 76 List A matches scoring 2,231 runs and taken 89 wickets.

"Krunal is an incredible signing for the club, and I'm delighted to welcome him to Edgbaston. Krunal will bring a wealth of international experience to a team that will be desperate to do well," Director of Cricket, Paul Farbrace was quoted as saying in a media statement.

The 31-year-old Krunal, a left-arm spinner and left -handed batter made his ODI debut in 2021 against England, where he struck the fastest half-century in 26 balls in history by a debutant in ODI cricket.

 

Farbrace termed Krunal as a 'world renowned all-rounder'.

"Due to our impressive T20 performances, we will lose players to The Hundred, but that's always going to happen to successful teams. The opportunity to add a world-renowned all-rounder to an exciting group is fantastic," added Farbrace.

Krunal, who has won multiple IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians, played for Lucknow Super Giants, during last edition.

On his part, Krunal said,"I'm extremely excited to get the opportunity to play county cricket and to join such a history Club as Warwickshire."

"Edgbaston is a special place to play cricket and I can't wait to call it my home. I hope I can play my part in a successful 50-over campaign with the Club and I am looking forward to meeting my team mates."
"I would like to extend my gratitude to both Warwickshire County cricket club and the BCCI for this opportunity," added Krunal.

Warwickshire will play eight group-stages matches, with four at home at Edgbaston, in this summer's Royal London Cup competition. The top three counties at the end of the group stage progress to the knockout stages. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit back to lead in T20s, ODIs against England
Rohit back to lead in T20s, ODIs against England
Captain Bumrah drawing inspiration from Dhoni
Captain Bumrah drawing inspiration from Dhoni
Bumrah's India ready for aggressive, improved England
Bumrah's India ready for aggressive, improved England
Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?
Happy With The Destruction, Mr Putin?
This could have happened in 2019 too: Uddhav to BJP
This could have happened in 2019 too: Uddhav to BJP
Like Shivangi's Sporty Look?
Like Shivangi's Sporty Look?
Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low
Manufacturing sector activity eases to 9-month low

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

INDIA TOUR OF ENGLAND, 2022

More like this

Can Kohli Match Sunny, Sachin Vs England?

Can Kohli Match Sunny, Sachin Vs England?

SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

SEE: Neeraj Chopra shatters national record again

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances