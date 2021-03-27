News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Krishna can a very good bowler in Tests: Gavaskar

Krishna can a very good bowler in Tests: Gavaskar

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
March 27, 2021 18:03 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

'Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well.'

Prasidh Krishna

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna made a sensational debut in international career when he claimed four wickets in the first ODI against England. Photograph: BCCI

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar believes new fast bowling sensation Prasidh Krishna can serve India well in Test cricket with his "pace and seam position" and should be considered for the longest format just like Jasprit Bumrah was in 2018.

 

The 25-year-old from Karnataka made a sensational debut in international career when he claimed four wickets in the first ODI against England.

Prasidh struck twice in the 37th over in the second game against England, which included an unplayable yorker to get rid of Jos Buttler.

"I tell you what, with those seam up deliveries, he is someone that the Indian selection committee must consider seriously for red ball (Tests) as well," Gavaskar said during commentary of the second ODI in Pune on Friday.

"Just like Jasprit Bumrah, from T20s and ODIs, has now become India's premium bowler in the Test format, Prasidh Krishna with his pace and the seam-up position could be a very, very good red ball bowler as well."

Prasidh has captured 34 wickets in nine first class games so far, besides taking 87 wickets in 50 List A games.

The three-game ODI series will be decided on Sunday when India and England clashes in the final game here.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Need to improve my performance with new ball: Krishna
Need to improve my performance with new ball: Krishna
Bairstow hits back at Gavaskar
Bairstow hits back at Gavaskar
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19
Sachin Tendulkar tests positive for Covid-19
Confront BJP 'goons' with ladle, spatula: Mamata
Confront BJP 'goons' with ladle, spatula: Mamata
England's Archer to undergo surgery on right hand
England's Archer to undergo surgery on right hand
Saina out; Krishna-Vishnu enter maiden Super 100 final
Saina out; Krishna-Vishnu enter maiden Super 100 final
6 states reporting surge in daily Covid cases: Centre
6 states reporting surge in daily Covid cases: Centre

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Vaughan questions India's 'safe' approach with the bat

Vaughan questions India's 'safe' approach with the bat

How India can bounce back in series decider....

How India can bounce back in series decider....

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use