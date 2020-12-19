Kohli's absence will leave hole in India batting: Hazlewood

December 19, 2020 19:15 IST

IMAGE: Josh Hazlewood is congratulated by Virat Kohli after the first Test on Saturday. Photograph: ICC/Twitter

Australia pacer Josh Hazlewood, who turned the third afternoon of the pink-ball Test into a nightmare for the Indian batsmen, feels Virat Kohli's absence will leave a "hole" in the visitors' batting line-up.

Hazlewood reckons while India has "class players" to replace Kohli, they cannot match the standards set by the Indian skipper. The right-handed bowler, who entered the 200-wicket club on Saturday, also said the Boxing Day Test will be a fresh start for both teams.

Kohli leaving for paternity leave from the second Test will also add to the visitors' woes, according to Hazlewood, who snared five wickets in a mere 25 balls to help his team post an eight-wicket win in the opening Day/Night Test and take a 1-0 lead in the rubber.

"Getting bowled out for 36 is going to leave a few headaches here and there and their best batter (Virat) is leaving as well, it is going to leave a bit of a hole. But they have got class batters on sidelines to come in," Hazlewood said at the post-match press conference.

“Obviously, there will be a player coming in for Virat. They have quite class players on the bench, to be honest, obviously not of Virat's class. So good players will come in and will be having plans for them no doubt," Hazlewood added.

Looking ahead to the Boxing Day Test, Hazlewood said: "It's going to be different. It's a lot different wicket with the pink ball than Melbourne, so it is going to be a fresh start for both batters and bowlers,” Hazlewood said.

"It's great to be one up rather than one down as were last time here. Next Test with the red ball will be a fresh start on a different wicket," said Hazlewood.

IMAGE: Joe Burns got runs under his belt with a 51 not out in Australia's 2nd innings. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

India had claimed the advantage on Day 2 after dismissing the Australian top-order, but skipper Tim Paine fought hard and added 80 runs with the tail.

"The partnership last night was hugely important, we were seven down and then last three wickets to put on 80 runs hugely important in a low scoring game. Paine batted beautifully with the tail and few of our guys chipped in here and there," said Hazlewood.

After India were bundled out on 36 on day three, Joe Burns smashed a career-saving unbeaten 51 and Matthew Wade hit 33 as the duo put on 70 for the opening wicket to extinguish any hopes India had of staging a fightback.

"For Joe Burns, I think it was a perfect scenario today chasing a low score, so it freed him up and India had set attacking field so there were plenty of gaps, so he got on a roll and get the confidence back. We always have faith in him and we want to give him a long run as possible," said Hazlewood.

Pat Cummins and Hazlewood took nine wickets among themselves in the second innings on Saturday while Mohammad Shami was retired hurt after being hit on his right arm as India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and that particular session cost India the Test.

Australia registered an eight-wicket victory on Saturday to take a 1-0 lead in the four-match Test series.

The two teams will now lock horns in the second Test (Boxing Day) on December 26.