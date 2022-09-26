Kohli surpasses Dravid's run record!

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has scored 24078 runs in 471 matches across the three formats in international cricket at an average of 53.62. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

Virat Kohli surpassed Rahul Dravid to become the second highest run-scorer for India in international cricket, during the third T20 International against Australia in Hyderabad on Sunday.

Kohli was in full flow as he struck a fluent 63 runs from 48 balls, at an impressive strike rate of 131.25, as he along with Suryakumar Yadav (69 from 36 balls) powered India to a series-clinching six-wicket victory.



Kohli took his tally to 24078 runs in 471 matches across the three formats in international cricket at an average of 53.62. His best individual score in cricket is 254 not out, hitting 71 centuries along with 125 fifties.



He went past current India head coach Dravid, who made 24064 runs in international cricket. Infact, Dravid's international cricket run tally stands at 24208, including the 144 runs scored as a part of teams like Asia XI and ICC World XI.



Sachin Tendulkar is leading run scorer for India in international cricket with 34357 runs in 664 matches across the three formats at an average of 48.52. He finished with a world record 100 centuries in international cricket along with 164 fifties, with a best score of 248 not out.



Overall, he is seventh in the world for most runs in international cricket behind Tendulkar, Kumar Sangakkara (28016 runs in 594 matches), Ricky Ponting (27483 runs in 560 matches), Mahela Jayawardene (25957 runs in 652 matches), Jacques Kallis (25534 runs in 519 matches) and Rahul Dravid (24208 runs in 509 matches).



Kohli second player to go past 16000-run mark



Kohli also etched another record to his name as he became the second player to score 16,000 runs in white-ball international cricket -- in T20 Internationals and One-Day Internationals.



He has an impressive tally of 16004 runs in 369 limited overs matches at an average of 55.95. He has 44 centuries in white-ball cricket along with 97 half-centuries.



Kohli has been of the best players in 50-overs cricket, with 12344 runs in 262 ODIs at an average of 57.68, hitting 43 centuries and 64 half-centuries, with the highest score of 183.



In T20 Internationals, he has scored 3660 runs in 107 matches at an average of 50.83, with a century and 33 fifties, with a best of 122 not out.



He is the second-highest run-scorer in the history of white-ball cricket behind Tendulkar, who made 18436 runs in 464 white-ball matches at an average of 43.58.