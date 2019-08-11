Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against West Indies

August 11, 2019 21:08 IST

IMAGE: Kohli broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday, became the most run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, at Queen's Park Oval.

As Kohli scored his 19th run in the second ODI against Windies, he broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad and became the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs. Miandad has 1,930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli surpassed his record in 34 innings.

He stepped in the field after the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on August 8.

Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.