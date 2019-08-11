News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against West Indies

Kohli becomes highest ODI run-getter against West Indies

August 11, 2019 21:08 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday, became the most run-scorer against West Indies in the ODIs, in Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, at Queen's Park Oval.

As Kohli scored his 19th run in the second ODI against Windies, he broke the record of Pakistan's Javed Miandad and became the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs. Miandad has 1,930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli surpassed his record in 34 innings.

 

He stepped in the field after the early dismissal of opener Shikhar Dhawan in the first over.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on August 8.

Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

WATCH: Virat Kohli aces bottle cap challenge

WATCH: Virat Kohli aces bottle cap challenge

Suresh Raina opens up about his second knee surgery

Suresh Raina opens up about his second knee surgery

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
  