Kohli should be fine for 1st Test despite thumb injury

August 15, 2019 11:10 IST

IMAGE: Virat Kohli celebrates his half century during the third One Day International against the West Indies, at Queens Park Oval, in Port of Spain, on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

Captain Virat Kohli said the blow to his right thumb during India's successful run chase against the West Indies in the third ODI in Port of Spain is not serious and he "should be good" to play in the first Test, starting August 22.

Kohli was hit on the right thumb by a Kemar Roach bouncer in the 27th over of India's run chase. He was in some pain but after being attended to by the physio, continued batting to lead India to a series-clinching six-wicket win.

"I don't think it's a fracture otherwise I wouldn't have continued (batting). It's just a split of the nail," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony on Wednesday.

Asked about the condition of his thumb at the post-match press conference, he said, "Luckily, it's not broken. When I got hit I thought it was worse than what it turned out to be. But it's not broken so I should be good for the first Test."

Kohli scored 114 from 99 balls, his 43rd ODI century and second of the series after the 120 in the second match, which guided India to a 59-run win under D/L method.

India won the three-match ODI series 2-0.