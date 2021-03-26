News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli reveals why Hardik hasn't bowled in the ODIs yet

Kohli reveals why Hardik hasn't bowled in the ODIs yet

Source: PTI
March 26, 2021 23:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Hardik Pandya was used as an extra option in the bowling department in the T20Is against England

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya was used as an extra option in the bowling department in the T20Is against England. Photograph: BCCI

India skipper Virat Kohli on Friday said star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not bowled in the ongoing ODI series as part of his workload management ahead of crucial assignments like the tour of England later this year.

Pandya had bowled well in the T20 series, giving India an extra option. In ODIs, India have stuck to the usual five-bowler strategy.

 

The series is currently tied 1-1 after England chased down 337 in the second ODI in Pune on Friday with Jonny Bairstow (124) and Ben Stokes (99) combining to decimate the home attack.

"We need to manage his (Hardik) body. Need to understand where we need this skill set. (We) did utilise him in the T20Is but in the ODIs, it's about managing his workload," Kohli said in the post-match presentation.

"We have Test cricket in England coming up too. So it's important for us to have him fit," added Kohli, hinting that Pandya could be in the scheme of things for that high-profile series in August.

The 27-year-old Pandya underwent a back surgery in October 2019 and made a comeback with the IPL last year but did not bowl.

He did bowl once during the limited overs series in Australia but that was that.

He was part of the Test squad for the home series against England and used the time on the sidelines to get ready for his full-fledged bowling comeback with the T20s.

He last played Test cricket for India back in 2018, incidentally in England. His appearances in the longest format add up to only 11.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PHOTOS: Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI, Pune
PHOTOS: Ind vs Eng, 2nd ODI, Pune
When competitors Rahul, Pant complemented each other
When competitors Rahul, Pant complemented each other
Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century
Rahul 'shuts the noise out' with blistering century
It was challenging wicket for bowlers: Prasidh
It was challenging wicket for bowlers: Prasidh
In-form Bairstow has century record on his mind
In-form Bairstow has century record on his mind
Ousted U'khand CM likens himself to Abhimanyu
Ousted U'khand CM likens himself to Abhimanyu
Night-time curbs on movement in Maha from Sunday
Night-time curbs on movement in Maha from Sunday

England's tour of India 2021

England's tour of India 2021

More like this

Bairstow, Stokes power England to series-levelling win

Bairstow, Stokes power England to series-levelling win

England totally blew us away: Kohli

England totally blew us away: Kohli

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use