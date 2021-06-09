News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli retains fifth spot in Test rankings; Rohit, Pant joint 6th

Kohli retains fifth spot in Test rankings; Rohit, Pant joint 6th

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
June 09, 2021 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli has 814 points behind England skipper Joe Root (836). Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli retained his fifth spot, while teammates Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant were joint sixth in the latest ICC Test rankings for batsmen.

 

New Zealand's double centurion Test debutant Devon Conway entered the Test batting rankings at 77th position in the list headed by his captain Kane Williamson on 895 rating points.

Conway hit 200 off 347 in New Zealand's first innings in the drawn first Test against England at Lord's.

Kohli, who will lead India in the World Test Championship final against New Zealand from June 18 and the five-match Test series against England, has 814 points behind England skipper Joe Root (836).

Pant and Rohit, who gained one spot, have 747 rating points each.

In the Test bowling rankings, senior India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin continued to occupy the second place (850 rating points), behind Australian fast bowler Pat Cummins (908 points).

Ashwin is the lone Indian in the top-10.

West Indies' Jason Holder retained his top position in the Test all-rounder rankings with 423 rating points. India's Ravindra Jadeja (386 points) and Ashwin (353) are second and fourth respectively.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Why Agarwal should open in WTC final
Why Agarwal should open in WTC final
Sehwag on how he tried to copy Tendulkar
Sehwag on how he tried to copy Tendulkar
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
WTC concern: 'Our batting has not clicked'
Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton
Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton
PIX: Monsoon hits Mumbai with a bang; rail traffic hit
PIX: Monsoon hits Mumbai with a bang; rail traffic hit
10 reasons why Jitin Prasada matters for the BJP
10 reasons why Jitin Prasada matters for the BJP
Paddy MSP hiked by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940/qtl for 2021-22
Paddy MSP hiked by Rs 72 to Rs 1,940/qtl for 2021-22

World Test Championship - 2021

World Test Championship - 2021

More like this

Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton

Kohli & Co all smiles in Southampton

DK's lunch date with Sunny G

DK's lunch date with Sunny G

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use