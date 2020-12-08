News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli reacts to DRS controversy

Kohli reacts to DRS controversy

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
December 08, 2020 22:13 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Such mistakes not acceptable at highest level, admits captain Kohli

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli after speaking to the umpires after a DRS referral was disallowed. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The 30 extra runs that Australian keeper-batsman Matthew Wade scored after a lucky reprieve due to a delayed DRS call by the Indian team turned out to be decisive and skipper Virat Kohli termed the late reaction as 'unacceptable'.

 

It was in the 11th over that Wade was rapped on the pads by a Natarajan delivery that straightened after pitching. While the umpire ruled it not out, the Indian team, after some deliberations, decided to appeal and the umpire signalled for DRS.

However, Wade promptly objected stating that the stipulated 15 seconds for taking a review were over for the Indian team and the decision of allowing the DRS was overturned.

"That LBW was a strange one, we were still discussing that if ball was going down leg side and decided to go for the review but umpire said nothing can be done," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

"We felt as management, such mistakes (being late) cannot be done at the highest level. In an important game it can prove really costly."

The TV replays showed that it would have been LBW in India's favour and what would pinch them is the victory margin of 12 runs as Wade added 30 more to his score of 50 at the time of the incident. 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
PIX: Superman Sanju saves a six
PIX: Superman Sanju saves a six
PIX: The most passionate Indian cricket fans
PIX: The most passionate Indian cricket fans
PIX: Superman Sanju saves a six
PIX: Superman Sanju saves a six
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks
Amit Shah meets farmer leaders ahead of crucial talks
Nirmala in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women
Nirmala in Forbes list of 100 most powerful women
Stokes' father passes away after battle with cancer
Stokes' father passes away after battle with cancer
Would've supported farmers if not stopped: Kejriwal
Would've supported farmers if not stopped: Kejriwal

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Why India's review against Wade was rejected

Why India's review against Wade was rejected

Kohli hints at skipping pink-ball warm-up game

Kohli hints at skipping pink-ball warm-up game

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use