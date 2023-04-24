News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli, RCB fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Kohli, RCB fined for breaching IPL Code of Conduct

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 23:58 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli led RCB against Rajasthan Royals in Bengaluru on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

Royal Challengers Bangalore's captain Virat Kohli, who led the team against Rajasthan Royals, was on Monday fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during their IPL clash on Sunday.

 

As it was his team's second offence of the season, under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Kohli was fined Rs 24 lakh and each member of the playing XI, including the impact substitute, was fined Rs 6 lakh or 25 percent of the match fee, whichever is lesser, the IPL stated in a release.

RCB defeated the Royals by seven runs.

Earlier this season, Kohli was fined 10 percent of his match fees as he 'admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct', after RCB's contest against Chennai Super Kings at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

