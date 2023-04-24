News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » When Kaif was blown away by Sachin's humility

When Kaif was blown away by Sachin's humility

Source: PTI
April 24, 2023 21:12 IST
Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Kaif

IMAGE: Sachin Tendulkar and Mohammad Kaif. Photograph: Getty Images

Sachin Tendulkar not just inspired many with his batting, but he was also a role model off-the-field, former India middle-order batter Mohammad Kaif said.

As wishes poured in from all around the world for Tendulkar on his 50th birthday on Monday, Kaif recalled how the Little Master wowed him with his meticulous approach, way back in 2002.

 

“I remember when I made my ODI debut in Kanpur, there was a sports day celebration at school and someone asked me to get a message from Sachin Tendulkar," Kaif told PTI.

"Back in those days, you did not have a mobile phone with you, that you could record and send across anything. So, he wrote a letter himself,” Kaif continued.

“I told him, ‘Paaji you just need to write two lines', but he went on to write as many as 15 lines to wish the school kids."

"This highlighted the fact that if you ask him to do even a small favour, he would do it in a proper way,” Kaif added.

"He was a great player but an equally humble person. We say that when a tree starts bearing fruits, it bends down. Sachin saab has been like that for me in my career,” Kaif, who is commentator for Star Sports in the ongoing IPL, said.

“We all were lucky to have got to play with him and we learned a lot from him. He was a role model for everyone; not just me, but for (MS) Dhoni, (Virat) Kohli, Rohit Sharma and they all take his name. India was lucky to have unearthed such a great player and I want to thank him,” Kaif signed off.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
