Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Kohli fined Rs 12 lakh for slow over-rate against CSK

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 25, 2021 22:14 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli reacts. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh for his team's slow over-rate against Chennai Super Kings in an IPL game, in Mumbai, on Sunday.

CSK scored 191 for four and then restricted RCB to 122 for nine, riding on Ravindra Jadeja's all-round show.

 

"Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League match against Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 25," a media release said.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Kohli was fined Rs 12 lakh," it further stated.

Sunday's defeat was RCB's first of the season. 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

