Kohli fastest to 23,000 international runs

IMAGE: India’s Virat Kohli goes down on one knee to send the ball to the boundary during Day 1 of the fourth Test against England, at The Oval, on Thursday. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli became the fastest to reach 23,000 runs in international cricket on Thursday.

He achieved the feat in his 490th innings on Day 1 of the fourth Test against England, at The Oval, before being dismissed by Ollie Robinson for 50, his 27th half-century in the longest format.

Sachin Tendulkar is the leading run-getter in international cricket, with 34,357 runs, followed by Kumar Sangakkara (28,016) and Ricky Ponting (27,483).

Kohli is placed No. 7 in the list of leading run-getters and is closing in on Rahul Dravid's record of 24,208 runs.

The 32-year-old averages over 50 in all three formats.

In 96 Tests, he has 13,646 runs, while in 254 ODIs he has accumulated 13,061 runs.

In 89 T20 Internationals, he has 2272.