Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'Kohli fan' interrupts India-Bangladesh Test

'Kohli fan' interrupts India-Bangladesh Test

November 16, 2019 19:27 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Security personnel stopped him and he was detained. Photograph: PTI

A 22-year-old man, who said he was a big fan of Virat Kohli, broke through the security cordon and walked onto the ground during the India-Bangladesh Test at Holkar Stadium, in Indore, on Saturday.

Suraj Bisht, who said he was native of Uttarakhand and works as a cook in Indore, wanted to meet the Indian cricket captain.

 

Security personnel stopped him and he was detained, a police officer said.

He was wearing a t-shirt with Kohli's name printed on it, had a tattoo of Kohli's name on his arm, and `VK' was written on his face.

His identity was being verified and appropriate action would be taken thereafter, the police officer said.

