Kohli era's best batsman across formats: Vaughan

November 23, 2019 19:16 IST

IMAGE: The 31-year-old Virat Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls in the 68th over on Day 2 of the 2nd Test on Saturday. Photograph: BCCI

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan on Saturday picked Virat Kohli as the best batsman across all formats in this era.

His remarks came as Kohli registered his 27th century in the longest format of the game. He achieved the feat against Bangladesh on Day 2 of the on-going day-night Test at the Eden Gardens.

"Red Ball ... White Ball ... Now Pink Ball ... @imVkohli is the best Batsman across all formats in this era ... #100 #INDvBAN," Vaughan tweeted.

This is Kohli's 20th Test ton as the skipper of the side. The 31-year-old Kohli brought up his century off 159 balls in the 68th over.

On Friday, he had become the first Indian to register 5,000 runs as Test skipper.

Before the start of day two, chess players Viswanathan Anand and Magnus Carlsen had rung the bell at Eden Gardens to kick start the proceedings.