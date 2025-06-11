HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'They'll miss Kohli': Pope's warning to young India

'They'll miss Kohli': Pope's warning to young India

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

June 11, 2025 22:46 IST

x

England vice-captain Ollie Pope believes the young Indian side, led by a 'fantastic' Shubman Gill, has plenty of depth and talent, but it will miss the aura of Virat Kohli during the upcoming five-Test series starting in Leeds on June 20.

IMAGE: India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, having lost in 2011, 2014 and 2018, while the 2021-22 series ended in a draw. Photograph: BCCI

India have named a youthful squad for the high-profile series following the Test retirements of stalwarts Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.

"It's a young team, but these Indian players they have got so much depth and talent," Pope told talkSPORT Cricket.

 

"So they've got a lot of young guys coming through; a lot of good players. Shubman Gill, their new captain, is a fantastic player. They will miss the aura of Virat Kohli standing at slips and chirping away.

"But they have got some good talent, so they will feel confident. But our players are ready for it."

India have not won a Test series in England since 2007, having lost in 2011, 2014 and 2018, while the 2021-22 series ended in a draw.

"It's a great time for us to play India"

Pope emphasised the importance of the upcoming India series for England, calling it vital preparation in the lead-up to the Ashes later this year.

"It's a great time for us to play India. Last summer, we had the West Indies and Sri Lanka, but with India coming over, the level of quality that they will bring is a great way for us to focus on that and not look too far ahead.

"So yeah, for us, it's the perfect time to play India, and then once the Ashes come around, it will be exciting.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'India has a strong squad': Anderson warns England
'India has a strong squad': Anderson warns England
India has skills but lack of experience will be telling in Eng
India has skills but lack of experience will be telling in Eng
'England tour could be start of something special for India'
'England tour could be start of something special for India'
Will Kohli come out of Test retirement if India lose in England?
Will Kohli come out of Test retirement if India lose in England?
Rahul's ton a massive boost to a top order in transition
Rahul's ton a massive boost to a top order in transition

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

9 Temples In India Dedicated To Animals

webstory image 2

Misal, Paratha, Chole Bhature: World's Best Breakfasts

webstory image 3

7 Best Bass-Heavy Headphones With Long Battery Life

VIDEOS

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream of Vande Bharat in J-K0:49

Farooq Abdullah thanks PM Modi for fulfilling his dream...

WATCH: Lalu Yadav cuts 78-kg laddu cake with sword as he turns 781:08

WATCH: Lalu Yadav cuts 78-kg laddu cake with sword as he...

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake4:02

Flamingos flock to Jaipur's Sambhar Salt Lake

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD