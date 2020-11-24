News
Kohli, Ashwin, Mithali in fray for ICC Player of the Decade

Kohli, Ashwin, Mithali in fray for ICC Player of the Decade

Source: ANI
November 24, 2020 17:01 IST
Mithali Raj has been nominated for ICC Player of the Decade as well as ICC ODI Player of the decade gongs 

IMAGE: Mithali Raj has been nominated for ICC Player of the Decade as well as ICC ODI Player of the decade gongs. Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/Rediff.com

India skipper Virat Kohli and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin have been nominated for the ICC Player of the Decade Award.

Joe Root (England), Kane Williamson (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), AB de Villiers (South Africa), and Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka) have also been nominated for the accolade.

The full list of nominations was announced on Tuesday on the official website of ICC and the winners will be decided on the basis of the number of votes a player receives.

For ODI Player of the Decade, Kohli, Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka), Mitchell Starc (Australia), de Villiers, Rohit Sharma (India), MS Dhoni (India), and Sangakkara are in the fray.

 

For ICC Women's Player of the Decade, Ellyse Perry (Australia), Meg Lanning (Australia), Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), Mithali Raj (India), Sarah Taylor (England) have been nominated.

Kohli, Root, Williamson, Smith, James Anderson (England), Rangana Herath (Sri Lanka), and Yasir Shah (Pakistan) have been nominated for the Test Player of the Decade award.

Rashid Khan (Afghanistan), Kohli, Imran Tahir (South Africa), Aaron Finch (Australia), Malinga, Chris Gayle (West Indies), and Rohit Sharma (India) have been nominated for the Men's T20I Player of the Decade.

For Women's T20I Player of the Decade, Lanning, Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy, and Anya Shrubsole have been nominated.

While, Lanning, Perry, Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates (New Zealand), Stafanie Taylor (West Indies), and Jhulan Goswami (India) have been shortlisted for the ICC Women's ODI Player of the Decade.

For ICC Spirit of Cricket Award of the Decade, Kohli, Williamson, Brendon McCullum (New Zealand), Misbah-ul-Haq (Pakistan), MS Dhoni, Anya Shrubsole (England), Katherine Brunt (England), Mahela Jayawardene (Sri Lanka), and Daniel Vettori (New Zealand) have been shortlisted.

Virat Kohli

Source: ANI
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

