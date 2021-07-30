News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rajasthan Royals acquire Barbados CPL franchise

Rajasthan Royals acquire Barbados CPL franchise

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
July 30, 2021 22:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals become the third IPL franchise to be associated with the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament after Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings. Photograph: BCCI

The owners of Rajasthan Royals have acquired a majority stake in CPL team Barbados Tridents, becoming the third IPL franchise to be associated with the Caribbean Premier League T20 tournament after Kolkata Knight Riders and Punjab Kings.

 

The two-time CPL champions will be rebranded as the Barbados Royals.

Royals Sports Group Chairperson, and the Lead Owner of Rajasthan Royals, Manoj Badale, said: "We are delighted to have signed this deal with Manish Patel, to acquire a majority stake in the Barbados CPL franchise."

"We are extremely grateful to the Barbados government for their continued support, and we look forward to making a positive impact on both cricket and tourism for the country," he added.

Rajasthan Royals Director of Cricket Kumar Sangakkara will also be monitoring the progress of the Barbados franchise.

"Barbados Royals will be an important part of the Royals' cricket ecosystem. With a fantastic talent pool of local players, we have the opportunity to innovate and develop strategies that will benefit the Royals Group.

"We are also excited at the prospect of how we can promote growth in the game of cricket,” said the Sri Lankan legend.

Minister of Tourism and International Transport for Barbados, Senator, Lisa Cummins, said: “The Caribbean, and Barbados more specifically in this instance, have long been globally revered for their cricketing prowess, which continues to be one of the strongest pillars of our sports tourism offering.

"The expansion of our audience through this new partnership will enable us to showcase how we have married this beloved sport with the immersive experiences our destination has to offer, on a much wider scale."

In June, Rajasthan Royals had announced their collaboration with RedBird Capital Partners, the leading sports-focused investor from the United States.

The Barbados franchise, led by the experienced Jason Holder, will be seen in action in the upcoming CPL, starting on August 26.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Dravid's advice for new crop of Indian batsmen...
Dravid's advice for new crop of Indian batsmen...
'Difficult for us but we decided to stay on and play'
'Difficult for us but we decided to stay on and play'
Tendulkar helps shape Dipti's dream
Tendulkar helps shape Dipti's dream
Stokes takes 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing
Stokes takes 'indefinite break' for mental wellbeing
Tata Motors to invest Rs 28,900 cr in FY22: Chandra
Tata Motors to invest Rs 28,900 cr in FY22: Chandra
Eight core sectors' output up 8.9% in June
Eight core sectors' output up 8.9% in June
China seizes maps showing Arunachal in India
China seizes maps showing Arunachal in India

Tokyo Olympics

. Tokyo Olympics
. India's tour of England

More like this

Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from all cricket

Ben Stokes takes indefinite break from all cricket

Chahal, Gowtham test positive for Covid in Sri Lanka

Chahal, Gowtham test positive for Covid in Sri Lanka

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances