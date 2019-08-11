News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli 19 runs away from breaking Miandad's record

Kohli 19 runs away from breaking Miandad's record

August 11, 2019 14:38 IST

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record. 

Kohli is just 19 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs and breaking Miandad's record. Miandad has 1930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli has 1912 runs from 33 innings.

 

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday, August 8.

Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.

Source: ANI
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

Suresh Raina opens up about his second knee surgery

Suresh Raina opens up about his second knee surgery

I can't demand number spot: Shreyas Iyer

I can't demand number spot: Shreyas Iyer

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2019 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Careers - Feedback | Terms of use

close

<<

More from rediff

>
  