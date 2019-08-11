Kohli 19 runs away from breaking Miandad's record

August 11, 2019 14:38 IST

IMAGE: Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

As India and West Indies get ready to lock horns in the second ODI of the three-match series, skipper Virat Kohli would look to break Pakistan's Javed Miandad's 26-year-old record.

Kohli is just 19 runs away from becoming the leading run-scorer against West Indies in ODIs and breaking Miandad's record. Miandad has 1930 runs against Windies from 64 innings whereas Kohli has 1912 runs from 33 innings.

The first ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies was abandoned due to rain on Thursday, August 8.

Under Kohli's leadership, the team defeated Windies 3-0 in the three-match T20I series.

The 30-year-old Kohli managed to score 106 runs in the T20I series against Windies and he played a crucial 59 run knock in the final T20I.