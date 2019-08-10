How NADA managed to allay BCCI's concerns

August 10, 2019 22:50 IST

'BCCI had some reservations earlier regarding quality of NADA's anti doping programme. Over the last one year NADA has taken a number of steps to allay their concerns.'

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) on Saturday admitted that its result management system came under tremendous strain due to the increase in dope positive cases in recent times.



Questions have been raised in some quarters on whether NADA has been able to complete doping-related processes within stipulated time but the anti-doping watchdog of the country said that it has largely been able to do that.



"NADA's result management had been under tremendous strain on account of considerable improvement in detection rate resulting in a large number of #dopepositive cases," the NADA said in a Facebook post.



"However, when the concerned federation and athlete cooperates, the process is completed within WADA's suggested timelines," it said.



On Friday, the BCCI agreed to come under the ambit of the NADA after years of defiance, and the national anti-doping body said it has made improvements in the system to allay the fears of the Indian Cricket Board.



"#BCCI had some reservations earlier regarding quality of NADA's anti doping programme. Over the last one year NADA has taken a number of steps to allay their concerns." the NADA said.



"A system of Lead Dope Control officers (DCO), who are medical graduates was approved in the last meeting of NADA's governing body, after which many such #DCOs have been empanelled by NADA.



"Another scheme of DCOs on retainership has also been recently introduced. Only #WADA approved dope testing kits are being used by NADA. It has been decided to also make available premium services wherever required."



NADA said it has accepted the responsibility of implementing anti-doping programme for cricketers also.



"With the NADA having become 100% compliant to the World Anti-Doping Agency code, the International Cricket Council has directed BCCI to adhere to NADA for dope control. NADA has accepted this responsibility and shall be implementing its #antidoping programme for cricketers also," it said.



There were also suggestions in some quarters of a possible delay on the detection of dope-positive case regarding cricketer Prithvi Shaw but NADA didn't touch upon the issue.