KL Rahul finally wins some praise

January 05, 2019 16:58 IST

IMAGE: KL Rahul claims no catch on a shot from Marcus Harris of Australia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

KL Rahul might not have impressed the Indian fans with his batting throughout the Test series in Australia.

On Thursday, Josh Hazlewood struck early on a wicket with a greenish tinge to remove KL Rahul for nine in the first innings of the fourth and last Test in Sydney.

But on Saturday, the 26-year-old received applause from umpire Ian Gould for his honesty in the field during Day 3.

The moment occurred when Rahul was standing at mid-on when Marcus Harris slammed a ball in his direction.

The Karnataka opener dived after running a few paces to take the catch. But before he could complete the catch, the ball had taken a bounce. The Indian fielders failed to notice the bounce and started celebrating the dismissal. But despite the hosts having a tough first session, Rahul signalled that he has not finished the catch.

IMAGE: Umpire Ian Gould applauds KL Rahul. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Rahul’s honest reaction was much appreciated by the India camp and others alike.

“A good effort from Rahul and he immediately says it bounced. Great stuff. Umpire Gould a big fan of it,” tweeted Cricket Australia.

Umpire Gould applauded and gave Rahul the thumbs up sign. After the over was completed, the umpire called him over and lauded him. "Hey Rahul, great job mate. Good on you," were the words heard on the stump mic.

Harris went on to register his second Test fifty but failed to convert it into a big one after he was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for 76 immediately after lunch.