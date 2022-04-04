KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes captain KL Rahul can play the finishers' role for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

Praising the stylish Karnataka batter, Gavaskar said Rahul has all the shots in the book to be a finisher for his side.



"KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well," Gavaskar said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.



"He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar added.



Lucknow Super Giants, who went down to fellow-debutants Gujarat Titans in their opening match, bounced back in some style as they claimed an emphatic victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, chasing down a momentous total of 211.



Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.