News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar

KL Rahul could play finishers' role for LSG: Gavaskar

By Rediff Cricket
April 04, 2022 17:32 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul. Photograph: BCCI

Former Indian captain and batting great Sunil Gavaskar believes captain KL Rahul can play the finishers' role for Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022.

 

Praising the stylish Karnataka batter, Gavaskar said Rahul has all the shots in the book to be a finisher for his side.

"KL Rahul is such an integral part of any team. He opens the batting and gets to bat 20 overs and sets the pace for his team. I believe he has the ability to be the finisher as well,"  Gavaskar said on Star Sports' show Cricket Live.

"He's not just somebody who can begin the innings and get the team off to a good start. He has all the shots in the book to finish it off as well. So if he gets going till the 15th-16th over, then LSG can post 200-plus on the board," Gavaskar added.

Lucknow Super Giants, who went down to fellow-debutants Gujarat Titans in their opening match, bounced back in some style as they claimed an emphatic victory against defending champions Chennai Super Kings, chasing down a momentous total of 211.

Lucknow Super Giants will next take on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday.

 

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
The Rookie who stood out in CSK vs PBKS match
The Rookie who stood out in CSK vs PBKS match
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad
CSK to back out-of-form Ruturaj Gaikwad
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
Captain Jadeja on what went wrong for CSK
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
What Lady Gaga Wore To The Grammys
Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar
Murder In The Heart Of Srinagar
AAP says internal survey gives it 58 seats in Gujarat
AAP says internal survey gives it 58 seats in Gujarat
New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell
New Zealand give emotional Taylor a winning farewell

IPL 2022

IPL 2022

More like this

The Wall At The Taj

The Wall At The Taj

Pant's Emotional Note For Dad

Pant's Emotional Note For Dad

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances