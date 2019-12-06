KL Rahul completes 1,000 T20I runs

December 06, 2019 22:11 IST

KL Rahul becomes joint third-fastest to reach the feat

IMAGE: KL Rahul reached his 1,000 runs in 29 innings. Photograph: BCCI

Indian opener KL Rahul, on Friday, completed his 1,000 runs in the T20I and became the joint third-fastest to reach the milestone.

He completed the feat in the first T20I against West Indies. He became the seventh Indian to achieve this feat. The 27-year-old reached his 1,000 runs in 29 innings.

Babar Azam is leading the table, who achieved the milestone in 26 innings, followed by Virat Kohli in 27 innings. Rahul sits in the third position with Aaron Finch, who completed his 1,000 runs in 29 innings.