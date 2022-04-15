News
Hardik is delivering the best so far, says Rashid Khan

Hardik is delivering the best so far, says Rashid Khan

Source: PTI
April 15, 2022 13:00 IST
Hardik Pandya

IMAGE: Gujarat Titans captain Hardik Pandya is ‘someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do’, says Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan. Photograph: BCCI

Hardik Pandya is leading from the front with inspirational performances and going out of his way to create a happy team environment. That’s been the key in Gujarat Titans’ excellent start to IPL 2022, says spinner Rashid Khan.

 

Gujarat are now atop the ten-team points table after four wins from five games, and Hardik is second on the leading run-getters’ chart.

"The way he (Hardik) has led the team, the way he has kept the team environment, inside and outside the field, has been amazing so far," said Rashid, at the virtual post-match press conference, after Gujarat Titans beat Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs at the D Y Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

The ace spinner from Afghanistan said Hardik is one who thinks ahead and “takes brave decisions”. 

"He (Hardik) always has confidence. He is someone who is very clear in mind on what he is going to do.

"This is an important thing as a captain. When your mind is clear and you take right decisions, the result will take (care) of itself," added Rashid.

The ability to take right decisions at the right time makes Hardik a good leader, feels Rashid.

"You take right decisions with confidence. That is something which makes him the best. He has been delivering the best so far and leading from the front – (be it) batting, bowling and fielding."

