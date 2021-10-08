News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » KKR's Russell likely to be available for IPL play-offs

KKR's Russell likely to be available for IPL play-offs

October 08, 2021 11:12 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Andre Russell

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders all-rounder Andre Russell suffered a hamstring injury against Chennai Super Kings last month and has missed the last four outings of the side. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders are hoping all-rounder Andre Russell can return from injury for their knockout match in the Indian Premier League after the side all but sealed a play-offs spot with a massive win over Rajasthan Royals on Thursday.

 

Eoin Morgan's side were reeling with two wins out of seven matches before this year's tournament was suspended at the halfway stage in May after two franchises reported several COVID-19 cases.

With India grappling with a COVID-19 surge the remainder of the tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates and KKR have since turned around their fortunes by winning five of their seven matches in the league stage.

Their 86-run win in Sharjah all but sealed a fourth and final spot in the play-offs with defending champions Mumbai Indians needing to win by an improbable margin against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday to overhaul them.

The Jamaican Russell, 33, known for his hard-hitting ability and knack for picking up wickets with his medium pace bowling, suffered a hamstring injury against Chennai Super Kings last month and has missed the last four outings of the side.

"We are taking it day by day," Morgan said at the post-match presentation on Thursday.

"We know that he heals quickly. He has proved that last year. He had a two-and-a-half inch hamstring tear last year and came back in two weeks. He is working incredibly hard."

KKR will play their eliminator in Sharjah on Monday allowing Russell a few more days to get fit.

"He had a fitness test yesterday," former Australian cricketer David Hussey, the KKR's chief mentor, told reporters.

"He is maybe a game away so I think he will be pushing hard to get back in for the (play-offs) which will be a huge boost not only for us but the competition. He is world class and he provides lots of entertainment."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
Deepak Chahar Stuns IPL
T20 WC: 2 Days For India To Make CHANGES
T20 WC: 2 Days For India To Make CHANGES
IPL PIX: KKR all set for play-offs after Royals rout
IPL PIX: KKR all set for play-offs after Royals rout
Active Covid cases in India lowest in 205 days
Active Covid cases in India lowest in 205 days
Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya turns Fashion Muse
Olympic medallist Ravi Dahiya turns Fashion Muse
Why the ISI chief was changed
Why the ISI chief was changed
'This is Gauri Khan's saddest birthday'
'This is Gauri Khan's saddest birthday'

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

When Thala Speaks, You Listen

When Thala Speaks, You Listen

Coach Fleming not worried about CSK's losing run

Coach Fleming not worried about CSK's losing run

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances