Home  » Cricket » KKR to retain rising star Harshit Rana?

KKR to retain rising star Harshit Rana?

Source: ANI
October 30, 2024 20:22 IST
Harshit Rana could be retained with the RTM by KKR: Saba Karim

Harshit Rana

IMAGE: Harshit Rana has been part of India's white-ball squads since his impressive 2024 IPL season. Photograph: BCCI

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 Retentions, former India cricketer Saba Karim suggested that Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might retain seamer Harshit Rana using the Right to Match (RTM) card.

Harshit Rana has been part of India's white-ball squads since his impressive 2024 IPL season with the Kolkata-based franchise, where he claimed 19 wickets at an average of 20.15 over 13 matches.

 

In an exclusive interview on JioCinema, Karim emphasised the importance of Caribbean cricketers Andre Russell and Sunil Narine for the 2024 IPL champions. He also praised Rinku Singh, noting that the 27-year-old brings significant stability to the squad.

Karim added that Australia pacer Mitchell Starc will likely enter the auction but may not attract as high a bid as last year.

"For KKR, Andre Russell and Sunil Narine are essential, as they participate in multiple global leagues beyond KKR. Then there's Rinku Singh, who adds remarkable stability and has even begun bowling occasionally. If they use the RTM, Varun Chakravarthy would be an excellent candidate given his strong performance last season. I believe Starc might go to the auction, and compared to last year, he may not fetch as high a price. Harshit Rana has performed well for KKR and could be retained with the RTM as a promising Indian pace option," Karim said, quoted in a release from JioCinema.

KKR clinched their third title under Shreyas Iyer's leadership with an 8-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

