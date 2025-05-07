KKR-CSK match rocked by bomb threat

A bomb threat e-mail sent to the official account of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) caused a major security scare during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni with security officials at the Eden Garden on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The threat from an unknown e-mail ID was sent ahead of the match. The CAB alerted Kolkata Police, who immediately stepped up security measures at the venue.

"We received a bomb threat mail in the afternoon, after which we informed Kolkata Police. Security has been beefed up inside the stadium," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

"The mail was detected in the official e-mail account of CAB. Investigation has been initiated and security has been tightened at the stadium."

Despite the scare, the match continued without disruption, and the atmosphere remained upbeat with a total attendance of 42,373 as registered by CAB.