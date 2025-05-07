HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » KKR-CSK match rocked by bomb threat

KKR-CSK match rocked by bomb threat

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Share:

May 07, 2025 23:19 IST

x

A bomb threat e-mail sent to the official account of the Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) caused a major security scare during the IPL match between Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

IMAGE: MS Dhoni with security officials at the Eden Garden on Wednesday. Photograph: BCCI

The threat from an unknown e-mail ID was sent ahead of the match. The CAB alerted Kolkata Police, who immediately stepped up security measures at the venue.

 

"We received a bomb threat mail in the afternoon, after which we informed Kolkata Police. Security has been beefed up inside the stadium," CAB president Snehasish Ganguly said.

"The mail was detected in the official e-mail account of CAB. Investigation has been initiated and security has been tightened at the stadium."

Despite the scare, the match continued without disruption, and the atmosphere remained upbeat with a total attendance of 42,373 as registered by CAB.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

KKR curator row: Bhogle, Doull barred from Eden Gardens
KKR curator row: Bhogle, Doull barred from Eden Gardens
Sehwag, Gambhir, Raina Hail 'Operation Sindoor'
Sehwag, Gambhir, Raina Hail 'Operation Sindoor'
Furious Rahane blames Eden Gardens pitch after defeat
Furious Rahane blames Eden Gardens pitch after defeat
Modi hails Indian armed forces for Op Sindoor
Modi hails Indian armed forces for Op Sindoor
IPL match pauses to honour Pahalgam terror victims
IPL match pauses to honour Pahalgam terror victims

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

7 Smartphones Launching In May 2025

webstory image 2

8 Recipes That Define Delicious Sindhi Food

webstory image 3

Summer Fun! Go OTT With Oversized Sunglasses

VIDEOS

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror camps3:25

Indian Army releases videos of strikes on Pakistan terror...

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor shocks Pakistan2:54

Karachi Airport at standstill as India's Op Sindoor...

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor against Pak2:39

'Very proud': Israeli diplomat lauds India's Op Sindoor...

Indian Premier League 2025

Indian Premier League 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD