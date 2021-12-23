News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kiwis drop history man Ajaz for Bangladesh Tests

Kiwis drop history man Ajaz for Bangladesh Tests

December 23, 2021 10:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Ajaz Patel had dream figures of 10/119

IMAGE: Ajaz Patel had dream figures of 10/119 in the 2nd Test against India at the Wankhede Stadium, in Mumbai on December 4. Photograph: BCCI

Spinner Ajaz Patel has been left out of the New Zealand squad for the series against Bangladesh less than three weeks after becoming only the third bowler to pick up all 10 wickets in an innings of international cricket.

The 33-year-old achieved the rare feat in the second Test against India in Mumbai earlier this month but was deemed surplus to requirements for next month's matches on the greener surfaces of Mount Maunganui and Christchurch.

 

"You do feel for Ajaz after his record-breaking display in India," coach Mike Stead said in a statement.

"However, we've always applied a horses-for-courses selection policy and believe the players selected best fit the way we want to take on Bangladesh here at home."

All-rounders Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell can offer spin but New Zealand's main focus will be on moving the ball at pace with seamers Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Neil Wagner, Kyle Jamieson and Matt Henry all selected.

Tom Latham will captain the team for an entire series for the first time in place of Kane Williamson, who suffered a recurrence of an elbow injury in India and will miss both Tests.

Free-scoring opener Devon Conway returns to the squad, however, after missing the 1-0 series loss in India because of a broken hand sustained when he punched his bat in frustration during the Twenty20 World Cup.

The series opens at Bay Oval on New Year's Day and will be New Zealand's first home Test since they won the World Test Championship by beating India in England earlier this year.

The Black Caps are unbeaten in eight home Test series going back to their last reverse, a 1-0 loss to South Africa in March 2017.

Squad: Tom Latham (captain), Devon Conway, Will Young, Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell, Rachin Ravindra, Kyle Jamieson, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Neil Wagner, Trent Boult.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
When Cricket Met Bollywood
When Cricket Met Bollywood
Uttam's Take: Who Controls BCCI?
Uttam's Take: Who Controls BCCI?
Australia's Labuschagne is World No 1 Test batter
Australia's Labuschagne is World No 1 Test batter
Australia repose confidence in below par opener Harris
Australia repose confidence in below par opener Harris
PICS: USA stun Ireland in historic T20I
PICS: USA stun Ireland in historic T20I
Guess How Much Deepika Charged for '83?
Guess How Much Deepika Charged for '83?
England ready to face Aus with 'white-ball mindset'
England ready to face Aus with 'white-ball mindset'

India Tour of South Africa 2021-22

More like this

How Chirag Patil got to play his dad in '83

How Chirag Patil got to play his dad in '83

PICS: USA stun Ireland in historic T20I

PICS: USA stun Ireland in historic T20I

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances