Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai: Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday said his last T20 in the Indian Premier League (IPL) could be in this Chennai, but did not specify any time frame about a possible retirement from the cash-rich tournament.

The former India captain was speaking at a felicitation function organised for CSK for winning the 2021 edition of IPL.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin presided over the function.

Dhoni said he always planned his cricket and recalled he played his last ODI in his home town Ranchi.

"Hopefully my last T20 will be in Chennai... whether next year or in five years, we don't think about it," he said.

Further talking about CSK and IPL, Dhoni said: "I think it is a great stage where I can thank all the ex-cricketers, my fellow cricketers and also the BCCI administrators for their contribution to cricket. Thanks a lot for your effort, cricket has changed over the years but because of the effort we are here and cricket will keep moving forward."

"Overall, it is the fan following which CSK has got, it goes much beyond Tamil Nadu and it goes beyond the border of India. Wherever we play -- be it Dubai, Durban, Mumbai, we have got the support. Even during the lean patch, we missed two years of IPL and that was the period CSK was most talked about. When we were not there, we were the most talked about franchise," he added.

IPL 2022 will see two new teams -- Ahmedabad and Lucknow. However, Dhoni also pointed out that he still has not left behind his legacy, hinting that he might just play the next season for CSK.

"Again, I've said it before, it depends on BCCI. With two new teams coming in, we have to decide what is good for CSK. It's not about me being there in top-three or four. It's about making a strong core to ensure the franchise doesn't suffer. The core group, we have to have a hard look to see who can contribute for the next 10 years," Dhoni told host broadcaster Star Sports at the post-match presentation.

However, once the broadcaster said: "You can be proud of the legacy you have left behind", Dhoni was quick to respond, saying: "Still I haven't left behind."

The iconic former India captain has not played in Chennai since 2019 as the 2020 edition of IPL was held in the UAE and CSK played matches in the first phase of the tournament earlier this year in Mumbai before it was suspended due to a breach in the bio-bubble.

If sources are to be believed then CSK will be retaining three players --- skipper Dhoni, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja and prolific opener Ruturaj Gaikwad for the next auctions.

The 40-year-old former India captain retired from international cricket in August last year.