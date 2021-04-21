News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kiran More recovers from COVID, fit to join Mumbai Indians bubble

Kiran More recovers from COVID, fit to join Mumbai Indians bubble

Source: ANI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
April 21, 2021 18:52 IST
Kiran More

IMAGE: Mumbai Indians' talent scout and wicketkeeping consultant Kiran More. Photograph: Kiran More/Twitter

Mumbai Indians informed that scout and wicket-keeping consultant Kiran More has recovered from coronavirus and he is fit to rejoin the team bubble for the ongoing 14th edition of the Indian Premier League.

More has tested negative thrice in RT-PCR tests after completing his isolation. He contracted the virus before the commencement of the 14th edition of the league.

 

Taking to Twitter, the Mumbai-based franchise wrote, "Official Statement: Kiran More has recovered from COVID-19 and has completed medically-supervised isolation. More has tested negative in three RT-PCR tests."

"Our medical team in consultation with BCCI have determined Kiran More fit to rejoin the MI bio-bubble in adherence with BCCI guidelines," it added.

The BCCI's standard operating procedure (SOP) says a player/support staff who tests positive for COVID-19 must isolate in the designated area outside the bio-secure environment for a minimum of 10 days from the first day of symptoms or the date of collection of the sample which resulted in a positive RT-PCR report, whichever is earlier.

"During the 10-day isolation, the individual must rest and avoid any exercises. The team doctor should regularly monitor the case. If symptoms worsen during the course of isolation, the individual must be hospitalised immediately," the SOP states.

 

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
