Rohit fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

Rohit fined Rs 12 lakh for MI's slow over-rate

Source: PTI
April 21, 2021 09:42 IST
MI captain Rohit Sharma

IMAGE: MI captain Rohit Sharma. Photograph: BCCI

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh for maintaining a slow over-rate during the IPL game against Delhi Capitals in Chennai on Tuesday.

Experienced leg-spinner Amit Mishra (4/24) spun his web around the Mumbai Indians batsman to restrict them to sub-par 137/9 and Delhi chased the target with five balls to spare on Tuesday.

 

"Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their IPL 2021 match against Delhi Capitals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 20,” the IPL said in a statement.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Mr Sharma was fined Rs 12 lakh,” the statement added.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Turning Point: Bumrah no-balls cost MI
Is it official? Athiya's grateful for Rahul!
IPL 2021: Where did it all go wrong for Mumbai Indians
With Ponting around, my captaincy is going great: Pant
Sonu Sood's tips to beat COVID-19
More Stars than in Heaven on OTT!
Soccer PIX: Chelsea held to 0-0 draw by Brighton
Indian Premier League - 2021

PICS: Mishra, Dhawan shine as Delhi stun Mumbai

Top Performer: Mishra triggers Mumbai collapse

