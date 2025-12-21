'King of Adelaide', Starc hails Head

IMAGE: In eight matches at Adelaide Oval, Travis Head has scored 814 runs at an average of 81.40, with four centuries and two fifties in 11 innings and a best score of 175. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Following his side's Ashes series win at Adelaide, Australian pacer Mitchell Starc, who also completed the 750 international wicket mark, hailed opener Travis Head as the 'King of Adelaide' and spoke on how his side has managed to find things going their way despite injuries in recent years, with newer talent stepping up.

It was 'Same old Aussies always winning' at Adelaide Oval, as they extended their unbeaten streak against England in Australia to 18 Tests, sealing the Ashes series win by beating their visitors by 82 runs.

Speaking on Head and Alex Carey's exploits at their home turf and their 162-run partnership in the second innings, Starc said, "He (Head) is the king of Adelaide. It was great to watch him -- not just Head, but also Alex. These two guys playing at home and how much this ground means to them. And how much that partnership meant to us as a group. It was bloody good to watch."

In eight matches at Adelaide Oval, Head has scored 814 runs at an average of 81.40, with four centuries and two fifties in 11 innings and a best score of 175.

Starc also pointed out that the wicket did not assist pacers that much with the new ball and expressed concerns over Nathan Lyon's injury on the final day of the Test and the setback to Hazlewood.

"The wicket did not do as much as we probably thought it would with the newer ball. It was a shame for Nathan to go down as well, we thought he would have done a great job with the harder, newer ball out of that rough. But again, we just found a way, which I think has been a feature of this group over many years now. Even at times when it is not going our way, we can find a way to get ourselves back in track. It was a bit gusty, coming from all directions. But it is part and parcel of playing cricket, with the footmarks and what not. Another fantastic day."

"Obviously, a massive shame for Josh. He was flying heading into the series, so that was a significant loss for us there. I do not think I have changed anything (in his bowling). There has been a lot made outside the group about Pat not being there for the first two, this week he was phenomenal, and he's the Pat Cummins we know and love. We had Nathan back this week, and until later today, he was fantastic again. Ness, Doggett - they played a massive part in these three Tests. And Scotty, we know what Scotty does. It has been an all-round performance with the ball, and certainly with the bat (for himself)," he continued.

Starc said that in such conditions, experience counts "one hundred per cent".

"We do laugh at some of the comments that come back to us about how old we are," he jokingly remarked.

"Experience plays a part, going through your highs and lows, but I think the level-headedness of this group, being able to find a way in most situations and forgetting about things that have not gone our way, is enormous, that plays a big part. We have got a few younger guys too, and I think that rubs off on them as well. Credit to all the players, but definitely the staff, led by Andrew (McDonald). We have got a big contingent of staff members, and they have played a massive role, not just in this series but over a number of years," he concluded.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of England's Jofra Archer on Sunday. Photograph: Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/Reuters

Head, also spoke on his role as an opener in the side, saying that he "likes the new role and the new ball."

"This is right up there, winning a series and getting runs in the second innings. I would've loved a few more, but I do not know how much longer I could've gone for another couple of hours. To set the game up in the third innings on a good wicket, I felt it was there," Head said during the post-match presentation.

"Batting all day is still a bit new to me, so that was nice. It has been hard work, but awesome. The crowd has been pumping, as it should be. I am happy batting anywhere in the team. I feel like I am batting well. I was disappointed with a couple of starts earlier in the series, so backing innings up has been important. I like the new role, I like the new ball. There are opportunities to score, get off to quicker starts, and solve problems. Ron's always talked about that, and I feel like that is what I bring."

Head is the leading run-getter in the series with 379 runs in six matches at an average of 63.16 and a strike rate of over 88, with two centuries in six innings.

Head also hailed Starc, saying that he can't think of three games in a Test series better than the run he has had in the 2025/26 Ashes so far.

"I am not sure how many wickets he has (Starc) got in the series now, but I cannot think of three games in a series better than what he has produced with the ball, and then stepping up with the bat as well. He has been awesome. He really has," he concluded.

So far in the Ashes, Starc has been the leading wicket-taker with 22 scalps at an average of 17.04, with two five-fors and best figures of 7/58. He has also contributed vital 150 runs with the ball at an average of 50.00, including two fifties.