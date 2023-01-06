'Killer' is Team India's new official sponsor

Kewal Kiran Clothing Limited (KKCL), the retail giant which owns brands like Killer, Integriti, Lawmanpg3, Easies and Desi Belle, has signed up as the Indian cricket team’s Official Sponsor.



The 'Killer' logo will be displayed on the right upper chest of the Team India jersey till May this year.

KKCL, a listed entity at NSE (KKCL) and BSE (532732) since 2006, is a company that has established themselves as one of India’s leading apparel and accessories manufacturers and makers of ‘Killer’ jeans, a brand that has been a part of the cricketing arena with on-ground branding.



"It is a matter of immense pride for us to be on the India jersey. As a home grown brand, we are excited to be offered this opportunity to showcase ourselves on one of the most prestigious assets in world sport and we thank our partners at ITW Catalyst for facilitating this partnership with the BCCI. We are looking forward to growing our brand and catering to one of the world’s biggest fan bases. We will be using our network of over 350 stores, 1800 LFS and 4000+ Multi Brand outlets to bring the Indian jersey to the cricket fans," Hemant Jain, Joint Managing Director of KKCL, said.