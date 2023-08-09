News
'Khud ko ullu banaya'

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 09, 2023 17:24 IST
Tilak Varma

IMAGE: Tilak Varma was happy to play second fiddle to Suryakumar Yadav in their 87 run stand. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

Team India roared back in the five match series against the West Indies with a seven wicket win over the hosts in Guyana during the third T20I clash on Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

Suryakumar Yadav's 83 and Tilak Varma's undefeated 49 steered India to its inaugural victory in the series.

After the game, SKY and Tilak shared a candid exchange, captured on BCCI's social media channels. Suryakumar, inquisitive about Tilak's composed batting approach, applauded the youngster's maturity in managing the pressure of the situation.

'Wicket was pretty slow today, so I thought of taking calculated risks. I received some loose balls and just waited for the ball to come,' Tilak said.

 

Video: BCCI/Twitter

During the chat, Tilak revealed that SKY wore a wrist band as he walked out to bat, with this written on it: 'Powerplay me thoda time lekar khelna hai (Give yourself time during the Powerplay).'

Suryakumar chuckled and confessed that he didn't follow his own advice at the time.

'Sometimes, you have to play bluff with yourself. Aaj maine khud ko ullu bana diya (I bluffed myself today)! I thought I would take time and peak slowly. But then I realised I would play to the team's requirement, and don't do anything different.

'I did the same, I enjoyed myself, and loved batting with the star (Tilak).'

REDIFF CRICKET
