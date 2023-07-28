News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Khawaja, Labuschagne create new Ashes record

Khawaja, Labuschagne create new Ashes record

Source: ANI
July 28, 2023 23:28 IST
IMAGE: Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne created an unwanted record. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australian batters Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschange entered record books for the slow pace of their batting during the fifth and final Ashes Test against England at The Oval.

They batted at a run rate that created a new Ashes record.

Khawaja and Marnus batted really slow in Australia’s first innings, stitching 42-run stand for the second wicket in 26 overs.

This was largely due to Labuschagne's slow knock of nine runs in 82 balls. By the time Labuschagne was dismissed, Khawaja had played 123 balls and was unbeaten on 37. This partnership came at a run rate of 1.61, which is the lowest partnership in Ashes history among the pairs which faced a minimum of 150 balls in an innings together.

 

They broke the record of England's Michael Carberry and Joe Root, who had scored at a run rate of 1.75 against Australia in Adelaide in 2013. In the second Test of the series back then, the duo stitched a stand of 48 runs in about 27 overs.

At stumps on Day 2, Australia was bowled out for 295 and held a 12 run lead over England. 

Source: ANI
COMMENT
Print this article
